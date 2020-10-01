Sinus problems still common even with pandemic precautions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the weather suddenly feeling like fall, it’s that time of year when many of us are dealing with pesky allergies and sometimes even sinus infections.
During the pandemic, the symptoms can mirror those of the virus and waking up with any stuffiness right now can be scary. But COVID-19 isn’t the only virus you can catch.
“When you get a sinus infection, you don’t just develop a sinus infection out of nowhere,” said Dr. Mike Polcari at Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center.
The culprit can be as simple as allergies, and then you’re more susceptible to the crud.
“It can be from a surface, even though we are hand sanitizing like crazy,” the doctor explained.
Some cold viruses and germs linger longer than others do.
“Say you go to the grocery store, you don’t realize what someone was handling beforehand, and that could be a thing,” said Polcari.
Masks are also new and unfamiliar and people sometimes touch them too much.
“If they were to take off their mask, sneeze and cough on something, and you touch that thing and touch your mask, you pretty much inoculated yourself basically,” said Polcari.
Try to touch that mask less, and keep the sanitizer flowing.
He also recommends consulting with a doctor about allergy solutions that can prevent the common bugs.
