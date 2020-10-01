Rudd Middle School students shift to other sites as construction continues

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Rudd Middle School students will be split between two locations when the staggered schedule begins October 5.
Sixth graders will report to Kermit Johnson Elementary and 7th and 8th graders will go to the Jefferson County Counseling and Learning Center.
“Transportation will be provided if needed,” said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, "If parent aren’t satisfied they still have the option to change their minds and stay remote.
Dr. Gonsoulin says the elementary school and counseling center have enough space to accommodate the students and teachers.
The work left to do at Rudd includes electrical work and finishing classroom spaces. The goal is to get students into the newly renovated building within the next couple of months.
The project was budgeted between $12-15 million and district leaders say they don’t anticipate going over budget - even with these changes.
