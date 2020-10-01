Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Peter Anella!
Peter is a senior at Oak Mountain High School with a 4.56 GPA. He is in National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, FBLA, and on the Debate Team. Outside of school, he gives his time helping chemo patients through his organization “Cool Cat Club,” formed to honor his dad. His passion shows in and out of the classroom.
Peter, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.