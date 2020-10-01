6 Off Script: Favorite Moments

This week on 6 Off Script, Jonathan is recapping the best moments from the podcast so far. We’ve had many guests and getting to know our WBRC family has yielded some truly special moments. Laugh a little, get a little reflective and learn some unexpected truths about the folks up on Red Mountain.
Hear new episodes of 6 Off Script every Thursday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at jonathan.hardison@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.