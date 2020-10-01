Memphis rapper Big 30 arrested for drugs in Brookside

Rodney “Big 30” White (Memphis, TN). (Source: Brookside Police Dept)
By WBRC Staff | October 1, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 10:32 PM

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Two men, including Memphis rapper "Big 30″, were arrested early Thursday morning in Brookside after they were pulled over with drugs, a loaded weapon and more than $17,000 in cash in the car.

The arrest occurred around 4:00 a.m., when Officers stopped a Ford Expedition rental car on I-22 near Cherry Ave. The driver, Leaton Foster of Decatur Ga, and Rodney  “Big 30” White of Memphis were traveling from Atlanta to Memphis.

Brookside PD recovered more than $17K in cash, a loaded Glock 40 handgun, Controlled Substances: Promethazine & Codeine, and Marijuana individually packaged for sale.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Brookside Jail.

White has pending State & Federal charges from Tennessee and is being held pending Federal extradition.

