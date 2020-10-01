Light up Friday nights to honor healthcare heroes in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new movement to honor the healthcare heroes across Alabama. It’s called #lightupfridaynights.
Alabama’s healthcare professionals continue to amaze us with their tireless efforts in defending our local communities by protecting public health, safety, and wellness amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the month of October the Governor’s Office in conjunction with the Alabama Hospital Association, local civic organizations, and the Alabama State Department of Education will honor the entire healthcare community during a special appreciation celebration called Light Up Friday Nights.
During the month-long celebration, Alabamians are encouraged to show their personal appreciation for all healthcare professionals, by turning on their porch lights every Friday night in October.
“Let’s say ‘thank you’ to Alabama’s Healthcare Heroes,” said State School Nurse Administrator Jennifer Ventress. “This special celebration promises to inspire our state’s entire medical community, all school nurses, and every healthcare association. Alabama’s medical professionals are truly deserving of this great acknowledgement.”
Schools statewide will also demonstrate their personal appreciation for these heroes too, during the week of October 16. Many local schools are planning special tributes and recognitions during their upcoming Friday night football games. Learn more about the initiative at https://www.alaha.org/light-up-friday-nights/.
