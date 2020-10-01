It’s tire pressure light season in Alabama!

That’s because after cool to chilly starts, we’ll see temps rise into the 70s each afternoon for the next week. That increase of about 20-30 degrees between morning and afternoon will allow your tires to see their pressure increase by 2-4 psi from the time you leave for work to the time you leave work. You may also notice an increase of 1-2 psi just by simply driving your vehicle for 10-20 minutes as the air warms and expands inside your tires.