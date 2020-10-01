‘It was a priceless moment’: Carolina Forest boy receives token of friendship from his favorite garbage truck driver

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – For one little boy, garbage day is the best day.
It’s on that day that 4-year-old Braxton Harder gets to go outside and see his favorite driver. That driver is Sherard, an employee with Green for Life Environmental who has been picking up the family’s trash in Bellgrove Preserve in Carolina Forest for a few years.
Braxton’s mother, Tara Harder, said he runs out of the house, stands in the driveway, and waves to Sherard The driver, she added, recognizes his buddy by honking the horn.
The child also makes sure his friend doesn’t go hungry or thirsty, giving him fruit snacks, Pop Tarts and water, his mother said.
Sherard paid back Braxton’s kindness in full last Friday when he gave him a small toy garbage truck, or what the 4-year-old calls a “baby car.”
“He was so excited. He was like, 'Mommy! Mommy! I got a baby car,” Tara said.
The mother ran inside to grab her phone, fighting back the urge to cry because of the sweet gesture, she said.
“It was just a baby car, it probably cost 99 cents, but it was a priceless moment,” she said.
For Tara, the moment also reinforced the notion that despite the negativity that is out in the world, there is also a lot of positivity.
“They made a little boy’s morning,” she said.
