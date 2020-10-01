Heart Gallery Alabama: McKaya

McKaya, born in April 2005, is a very inquisitive and fun loving child. She loves to be involved with various activities. She enjoys shopping.
She is very expressive and loves being the center of attention. She loves to play on her tablet. Her favorite colors are purple and pink.
McKaya will thrive in a stable, structured family that will provide her with unconditional love.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
