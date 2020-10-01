Funk Fest coming to Legion Field Nov. 7; City council president wants more music festivals at the stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council has announced that Funk Fest 2020 will be be held at Legion Field on November 7 and City Council President William Parker wants it to the be the first of many outdoor music festivals hosted at the historic stadium.
Legion Field has 72,000 stadium seats and sits on 100 acres. Parker says that this much space is helpful when it comes to social distancing and makes Legion Field a prime venue for outdoor events.
“We want organizers to know that Legion Field is open for business. It’s an amazing space for concerts and festivals, with plenty of room for multiple stages, vendors and everything you’d need to put on a great event,” Parker said. “By just looking at the way people come out and tailgate for the Magic City Classic, it’s easy to see something similar in terms of a music festival or food truck festival.”
Funk Fest is expected to bring an economic impact of up to $3 million to the city.
