First Alert for breezy conditions Thursday

WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking fantastic for all outdoor activities! Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning. If you are attending the UAB football game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start in the mid 60s. The weather will be wonderful for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky around 2:30 p.m. The Auburn game is played in Athens, Ga. Saturday evening. Temperatures in Athens will likely start in the 60s and end in the 50s. You’ll simply need sunglasses and sunscreen during the afternoon hours. By the evening and overnight hours you will likely need a jacket. Sunday is looking fantastic with a few extra clouds. Temperatures could start in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s.