First Alert for breezy conditions Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! It is another quiet and cool start for this first day of October! You might need a light jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite is showing a clear sky across the a good bit of the Southeast this morning. We are watching a weak cold front to our north that will move into our area later today. It will provide us breezy conditions this afternoon with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. It is possible we could see wind gusts up to 20-25 mph between 12-7 p.m. We will continue to see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today with highs climbing into the upper 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR CHILLY TEMPERATURES FRIDAY MORNING: Once the cold front moves through, we will see another push of dry and cool air move into the Southeast. With light winds and a clear sky, temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 40s Friday morning. No doubt you will need a jacket tomorrow morning. Temperatures will likely trend 7-10 degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon with highs approaching 70°F. Areas north of Birmingham could stay in the upper 60s. Friday will provide us plenty of sunshine with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.
SIDELINE FORECAST: If you plan on heading out for high school football tomorrow night, you will want to grab the coat. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 60s around kickoff. By the end of the game, most locations will drop into the 50s with a clear sky.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking fantastic for all outdoor activities! Morning temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning. If you are attending the UAB football game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Birmingham, temperatures will likely start in the mid 60s. The weather will be wonderful for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they play Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky around 2:30 p.m. The Auburn game is played in Athens, Ga. Saturday evening. Temperatures in Athens will likely start in the 60s and end in the 50s. You’ll simply need sunglasses and sunscreen during the afternoon hours. By the evening and overnight hours you will likely need a jacket. Sunday is looking fantastic with a few extra clouds. Temperatures could start in the upper 40s and lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s.
LOOKING AHEAD INTO NEXT WEEK: The forecast remains very quiet for Central Alabama as we head into the first full week of October. We look to remain dry through next Thursday. We should see plenty of sunshine, but we will also trend warmer. We’ll start next week with highs in the mid 70s. By the middle and end of next week, temperatures could climb into the 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: We are monitoring two tropical waves that could develop in the Caribbean. The first wave is located in the western Caribbean that has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days. If this system develops, the models show it struggling and staying fairly weak. It appears as it could become a big rainmaker for the Yucatan Peninsula. If it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico, it will likely struggle to push to the north thanks to high pressure blocking it. For now, I don’t see it impacting the Gulf Coast over the next five days.
We are also watching a second tropical wave that is located east of the Lesser Antilles. It has a 20% chance to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days once it moves into the central Caribbean. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Thursday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.