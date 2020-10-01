Endangered Missing Person Alert for 85-year-old last seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALEA issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for 85-year-old Joyce Crosby.
Crosby is from Phenix City, and she was last driving in the Birmingham area on Thursday, October 1.
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Crosby.
Investigators say Crosby may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
She was last known to be in the Birmingham area at approximately 7:00 a.m. Thursday driving a gold 2003 Mercury Marquis with Alabama tag number TPL380.
If you have seen Joyce Crosby please contact the Russell County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 664-9852 or call 911.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.