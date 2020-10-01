30 Days of Fiesta begins Thursday at Shops of Grand River

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Fiesta Time at the Shops of Grand River!
For 30 days, there will be a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month. There will be live cooking & mixology demonstrations, seminars on health and financial wellness, a Latin film series and family arts and craft projects featuring Hispanic artists.
The weekly schedule includes Wellness Monday, Taco Tuesday, Culture Wednesday, Throwback Thursday, Financial Friday, Celebration Saturday and Family Sunday.
For more information, click here.
