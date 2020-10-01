Community Foodbank of Central Alabama more than doubles food distribution since pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Foodbank of Central Alabama has more than doubled the amount of food they give out since the start of the pandemic.
The Community Foodbank of Central Alabama CEO, Brett Meredith, said the bank usually passes out 1.1 million pounds of food a month, but right now it is passing out 2.2 million pounds each month.
He said the need for food assistance has skyrocketed in the area, because of job loss or debt gained during the pandemic. In August last year, the food bank served around 70-75,000 families, but last month, Meredith said it served 166,000 families
“It is difficult because we know we are not meeting all the need,” Meredith said. "We want to meet all the need, but there is a lot of need out there right now and we are doing the very best we can to get the food to where it needs to go and help the most people. There are just a lot of challenges right now and we are doing the very best we can to make a difference in the lives of people who are out there.”

