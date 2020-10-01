Chilton County vs. Helena HS football game canceled due to COVID-19

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - School officials say the Chilton County vs. Helena High School football game scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to COVID-19.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control related to COVID issues prohibiting adequate preparation for tomorrow night’s game, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the game against Helena. It is our hope and plan that, barring any further unforeseen circumstances, we will be able to use this time to make adjustments and prepare to play next Friday night against Wetumpka in a manner that will be safe for our players,” Chilton County High School football officials stated.
