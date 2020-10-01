3 charged with assault after incident in Piedmont High School locker room

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are charged with assault after an incident police say happened in a locker room at Piedmont High School.
Police Chief Freddie Norton confirms 19-year-old Bryson Gregg Ingram was booked into the Calhoun County Detention Center on Monday and charged with third-degree assault. Two juveniles, who the chief confirms are members of the Piedmont football team, were also charged with third-degree assault.
According to Norton, the incident involved the suspects forcing a key into the victim’s anal region.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh says a grand jury will consider if additional charges, including any related to sex crimes, will be added.
