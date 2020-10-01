Birmingham façade renovation project to impact 9 neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nine Birmingham neighborhoods are on a list for a new project aimed at rejuvenating rundown buildings.
City officials believe putting work into some of the older buildings could bring new business.
The 9 neighborhoods include the Fourth Avenue Business District and the Woodlawn Business District, historical Birmingham neighborhoods with aging, and in some cases even boarded up infrastructure.
Under the plan announced by city officials today, applicants can get $50 per square foot to help renovate their facades, with a maximum of $50,000. They also have to pitch in 20 percent to be eligible for the block grant funding the project.
“Many of these areas are not next to important centers like they used to be, the neighborhoods have declined and populations have gone elsewhere, and businesses have seen a decline, but we believe Birmingham is experiencing a rebirth,” said Chris Hatcher, leading Birmingham Community Development.
To obtain an application or additional information about the program, individuals may call the Community Development Department at 205.254.2309
Full list of neighborhoods include:
• Ensley Commercial Business District
• Fourth Avenue Business District
• North Birmingham Commercial District
• Eighth Avenue Business District
• Lomb-Tuscaloosa Avenue Commercial District
• Downtown West Commercial District
• Portions of the Downtown Northwest Commercial District
• Portions of Woodlawn Commercial District
• Portions of East Lake Commercial District
