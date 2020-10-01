Anniston schools to have E-day Fridays for rest of the semester

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning October 19th and for the rest of the semester, Anniston public school students will have E-days every Friday.
Today the Anniston Board of Education voted unanimously to begin the weekly E-days.
Superintendent Ray Hill says students will work in smaller groups and some will receive specialized instruction, but all off campus and virtually.
Many of the students will spend the day at traditional after school facilities such as the YMCA, community centers and the Boys' and Girls' Club.
Many of the teachers, meanwhile, will receive instruction on handling the “new normal” in the city’s schools during the COVID-19 era.
“We’ve had to make adjustments, so think, like a lot of school districts, you know, when it comes to instruction of students, and especially the well-being of our teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Ray Hill told reporters after the meeting.
Hill says the schools are usually deep-cleaned on Fridays anyway to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
The E-Days were already built into the school calendar, so students won’t miss instruction days.
Students will still have occasional “snow days,” if necessary.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.