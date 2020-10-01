Ala. secretary of state warns of letters with inaccurate voting information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama secretary of state’s office is asking voters to be on the lookout for letters by the Election Mail Service out of Austin, Texas.
Secretary of State John Merrill says this third-party organization is “contacting voters with outdated and inaccurate information to encourage voter registration and voter participation.”
The letters from Election Mail Service encourage voters to visit ALVotes.org. Merrill says this website is not associated with the secretary of state’s office.
The letters tell voters that they are not registered to vote and include an unofficial voter registration application.
His office says voters across the state have been targeted with “misspelled, misinformed, and misleading data.”
“After being notified by numerous voters who have received information in the mail addressed to people who have passed away or no longer reside in our state, our office immediately contacted the Election Mail Service to stop spreading the false information, which has in turn only confused and misled voters,” said Merrill.
Merrill is reminding voters to use AlabamaVotes.gov as the official source for election information.
Questions about the election may be answered at the secretary of state’s office at 334-242-7200.
Voters can check their voter registration status with the online registration portal.
