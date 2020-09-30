Vestavia Hills HS marching band is all about the classic’s and a little funk mixed in

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vestavia Hills High School Rebel marching band is all about the classics and some funk mixed in.
The 235-member band, under the direction of Jerrell Horton and Heather Palmer, performs this fall at halftime of football games with a show called “Symphony of B Funk.”
“We wanted to choose some music that would showcase the quality of play our band can show,” said Horton. “We have a strong tradition of excellence and it really shows when we get out onto the field.”
The “Symphony of B Funk” has some Beethoven mixed in with some Stevie Wonder and Kool and the Gang. Despite no competing this year because of the pandemic, the Rebel Marching Band consistently scores superior ratings and contests and festivals.
The Vestavia Hills Rebel Marching Band will be showcased Friday night at 10:25 p.m. on WBRC FOX6 and Sideline as the Band of the Week.
