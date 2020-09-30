United for United Way: Community Food Bank

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Broadcasters are working together to raise money for the United Way.
The campaign is called “United for United Way” and Jeh Jeh Pruitt visited an agency that gets funding from United Way, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Thirty million people are claiming unemployment benefits right now. And when you don’t know where your next paycheck is going to come from, chances are you don’t know where your next meal is going to come from.
Bret Meredity with the Community Food Bank said, “We’re hearing it at almost every mobile distribution we do. I’ve never had to come to the food bank for help. And here I am.”
The Community Food Bank of Alabama said ever since the pandemic began, the need for food has more than doubled.
Meredity said, “We have 251 agencies that work with us in the 12 county region and those agencies are up about 30 percent in their distribution. And then our programs and mobile pantries are up 18 percent over the course of the last several months.”
Serving more people is just the half of it. Food costs are now another added worry.
“In normal days, most of our much of our food will come from reclamation or USDA or donations. And right now, we just are not able to. We have to purchase a lot more food and there’s a lot less food on the market. Therefore, market prices drive upward. And so we’re having to pay more for the food that we would have gotten at a much less expensive number six months ago,” said Meredity.
And with the pandemic and the economy showing no signs of changing the Community Food Bank needs more people to be united.
Meredity said, “You know, we appreciate agencies like United Way that we work with on a daily basis who help us to fulfill the needs in the community. We anticipate this to be continuing for at least 12 more months. We do not expect this is just going to suddenly go away.”
You can donate online at www.uwca.org/united or by texting United to 62644.
