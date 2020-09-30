UAB football players possibly exposed to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with UAB football say they were told by South Alabama that some Blazers players may have been exposed to COVID-19 during last Thursday’s game.
The notification from South Alabama comes days after the Jags postponed football workouts and agreed to postpone their rivalry game with Troy this weekend.
“We are obviously disappointed for our team but certainly respect this decision,” Director of Athletics Brent Jones said. “This is a tremendous rivalry game for both teams and fan bases, and I appreciate South Alabama Athletics Director Joel Erdmann and the Sun Belt Conference for their open lines of communication during this process.”
We have reached out to UAB for more information. The Blazers are scheduled to play UTSA this Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
