Tennessee woman killed in Tuscaloosa Co. crash; 6 others injured

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tennessee woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as Rose Pleasants. She was 40 and from Brownsville, Tennessee.
State Troopers said Pleasants was killed when the 2003 Buick LeSabre she was a passenger in collided head-on with a 2008 Mustang driven by a 16-year-old from Berry.
The 16-year-old and his 7-year-old passenger were hurt and taken to area hospitals.
The driver of the Buick, William Craig Long, 38, also of Brownsville, Tenn., and three other passengers also were hurt and taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The crash happened on U.S. 43 near the 218 mile marker, approximately 14 miles north of Northport city limits.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.
