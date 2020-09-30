Shelby County 2020 Public Safety Awards

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Chamber recognized first responders and heroes for the 2020 Public Safety Awards during a virtual ceremony Wednesday.
Shelby County’s leading law enforcement officers and firefighters were recognized during the program.
“We reached out to all of the public safety departments throughout Shelby County to encourage them to join us for this event so we could recognize the work which they do in helping to make Shelby County one of the safest in the state of Alabama”, Pari Barzegari, the Chamber’s Director of Community & Career Development said.
“Each of the 2020 nominees were submitted by their respective departments, and the nominee profile included information about their professional experience, accomplishments and community impact. The information received on each nominee was shared during today’s program”, Barzegari said.
Recipients of the 2020 Public Safety Awards are:
Alabaster Police Department: Officer James Watkins
Calera Police Department: Officer Adam Booth, Dispatcher Katie Cain, Officer Jesse Deerman, Dispatcher Heather Portera
Columbiana Police Department: Officer Kevin Perry
Helena Police Department: Officer Michael Prader
Hoover Police Department: Officer Scott Shirley
Montevallo Police Department: Investigator Dustin Gray
Pelham Police Department: Officer Lee Tibbetts
Shelby County Sherriff’s Office: Investigator Rufus Williams
Alabaster Fire Department: Battalion Chief David Lash
Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District: Captain Stephen Gunnels
Calera Fire Department: Lieutenant Chris Wood
Chelsea Fire and Rescue: Remembering, Fire Chief Wayne Shirley
Harpersville Fire Department: Chief Health Confer
Helena Fire Department: Captain Brian Ryder
Hoover Fire Department: Lieutenant Eric O’Neal
Pelham Fire Department: Lieutenant Matt Maples
“All of us who live here in Shelby County appreciate the outstanding quality of life we’re fortunate to have” Chamber President & CEO Kirk Mancer said. “A significant aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment which is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement and as fire-fighters”, Mancer continued.
