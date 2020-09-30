500 mental health backpacks donated to Tuscaloosa high school

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday marks the final day of suicide prevention month and one Tuscaloosa man is doing his part to spread mental health awareness to high schooler in the area.
Kristen Amerson Youth Foundation founder Jacquan Winters is giving away nearly 500 mental health backpacks to students at Paul W. Bryant High School. With in-person school back this week, the timing couldn’t be better.
The average pressures of school for teenagers are already a lot, then add a health pandemic to the mix, no doubt that can be stressful for any high school student. Winters said these mental health back packs are stocked up with notebooks, crayons, fidget spinners and information for suicide prevention help.
Winters started his foundation in honor of his sister, who took her own life at just 11 years old, hoping to give young people another way to deal with the challenges they face.
“These backpacks will help children through the hard times by giving them additional resources, coloring that can be therapeutic and alleviate stress, journaling getting your thoughts out on paper,” said Winters.
Winters plans to expand his mental health back pack program to other schools in Tuscaloosa and needs help getting more supplies. There are specific items the community can donate and drop off at Paul W. Bryant High School.
You can contact the group if you want to help.
