Man found shot to death inside car in Pratt City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pratt City Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 700 block of Caroline Ave around 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of multiple gunshots.
Upon arrival officers discovered a 41-year-old Birmingham man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say they believe the victim was at the intersection of Carline and Ave T when someone in a small sedan pulled up and began firing multiple rounds.
No suspects are in custody and no motive has been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Birmingham Police Department.
