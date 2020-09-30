Judge orders changes to Alabama voting laws amid pandemic

“I am extremely disappointed in today’s ruling in the case of People First of Alabama v. Merrill relating to the November 3 General Election. Judge Kallon’s ruling to disallow the Secretary of State from prohibiting curbside voting undermines the integrity of the elections process and the ability for Alabamians to cast a secret ballot as the chain of custody is then broken. It is important to remember that counties are in no way required to offer curbside voting. In addition, the photo ID and witness requirement components are necessary deterrents for those wishing to illegally influence elections. We look forward to appealing this decision to higher court as we continue fighting for safe and secure elections – free from voter fraud and judicial activism."