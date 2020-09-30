JCAEA reviews results of teacher survey on returning for face to face instruction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Alabama Education Association is reviewing the latest results of a survey sent to it’s members about returning for face to face learning.
The Jefferson County AEA gave out a survey to more than 400 members. It was for teachers in the Jefferson County School district. The survey asked seven different questions about returning to in person learning.
One question asked if teachers think it is safe for students to return for in person instruction. According to the results, 59% said no. Less than 100 responses said “unsure” and 19% of replies said yes.
Another question asked if teachers have been given a chance to provide input on the return to in person schooling. 66% of responses said no. 26% said yes. 8% said unsure.
The survey also asked if the teachers are willing to use their own money on cleaning supplies.
71% said no and 19% said yes. 10% replied unsure.
The Jefferson County AEA said the survey was conducted over the last two weeks and there was a portion for members to leave comments or concerns for the teacher union and the school district to read.
