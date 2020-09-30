Gulf Coast beaches reopening Oct. 2; public access points remain closed

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced that all Gulf Coast beaches will reopen at 6 a.m. on Oct. 2.
While beaches will reopen, all public beach access points in Orange Beach, Gulf State Park and Gulf Shores will remain closed until further notice. Those access points in Gulf Shores include Gulf Place, West Gulf Place, West 5th Street, West 6th Street, West 10th Street, West 12th Street, West 13th Street and Little Lagoon Pass Park.
Officials say the extended closure of public access areas is due to safety concerns while recovery from Hurricane Sally continues. Repairs are underway at boardwalks and other damaged areas.
Reopening of access points and parking lots are expected to begin in mid-October. This will happen after they are fully repaired and deemed safe.
While the Lodge at Gulf State Park and Woodside Restaurant are open, the Gulf State Park campground, pavilion and fishing pier remain closed at this time. Private accommodations that can reopen will have open access to the beach beginning Oct. 2.
Visitors should contact their lodging accommodation provider for specific information related to their stay.
