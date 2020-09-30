Governor Ivey issues Supplemental State of Emergency for Nov. 3 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - With a Supplemental State of Emergency, Governor Kay Ivey has authorized the opening of absentee ballots, for tabulation, to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day Nov. 3.
“I commend Governor Ivey for making the wise decision to allow for the processing of absentee ballots to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day. This accommodates the anticipated increase of absentee ballots and ensures that Alabama will continue to provide timely, unofficial election results on election night,” stated Secretary of State John H. Merrill.
In addition, student poll worker interns (who were previously unpaid) may now be compensated $50.00 for working on Election Day.
“Through funds made available to our office through the CARES Act, we are excited to compensate these student poll worker interns for stepping up and serving their communities as poll workers,” said Merrill.
Interested students should sign up online or contact their county probate office in order to become a student poll worker intern.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.