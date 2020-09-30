Flu vaccination drive-thru hosted in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Health, Calhoun Co. EMA and the City of Anniston have partnered to provide flu vaccines to the community.
A community drive-thru site will be held Wednesday October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of W 11th St and Grove St. in Anniston Al.
There will ne no charge for Medicare/Medicaid/BCBS Patients.
There will be a $15.00 charge for all other insurances & those without insurance.
Services will not be denied due to inability to pay.
“It’s important to get a flu shot…it can help reduce those complications and the severity of the disease. Your best defense against COVID-19 and the flu is taking preventative measures. What we are doing is working: wearing our mask, distancing, good hand hygiene, wiping down surfaces that are used a lot, and then to get that flu vaccine,” said Nurse Supervisor, Lindsey Laminack.
The drive will operate while supplies last.
