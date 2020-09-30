First Alert for sunshine and low humidity!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday everyone! You might need to grab a jacket before you step outside this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s for most places. Areas like Tuscaloosa, Eutaw, and Centreville are around 50°F. Temperatures are roughly ten degrees below average for this time of the year. First Alert AccuTrack is showing a clear sky across our state. The cold front that has cooled us down is now moving out into the Atlantic. High pressure will be in place today giving us plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be very comfortable with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. We will see west-southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR ANOTHER COLD FRONT THURSDAY: We will watch another cold front to our north that will likely sweep through Central Alabama tomorrow evening. Thursday morning will start out dry and sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Winds will likely pick up tomorrow afternoon as a cold front moves into Central Alabama. Plan for northwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s. The cold front that moves in tomorrow will not produce any rain as the atmosphere remains very dry. It will simply reinstall additional cool and dry air into our area by Friday.
A COOL FRIDAY: Friday is shaping up to be one of the coolest days of this week. Temperatures will likely start in the upper 40s with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday will be absolutely beautiful with plenty of sunshine. If you plan on heading out Friday evening to watch some high school football, you will definitely need to grab a coat. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 60s and 50s Friday evening.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful! Morning temperatures will remain chilly for both nights as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s. We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. By Sunday, clouds could increase across the northern third of Alabama as another weak cold front approaches the state. We could see enough moisture with this system to produce an isolated shower for northwest Alabama Sunday evening. I still anticipate most of us to remain dry. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 70s Sunday afternoon.
LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: We think we will stay in a mostly dry weather pattern for the first half of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm up with highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. There’s a chance we could see 80s return by next Wednesday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet for now, but we will continue to monitor the western Caribbean over the next five days. Models continue to show high moisture content and lowering pressure in this area as we head into the weekend. Whatever forms will likely be a slow process with very little movement. Long range forecasts hint that something could develop and impact the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into early next week. With high pressure and cool conditions occurring across the Southeast, a threat for tropical mischief along the Gulf Coast appears unlikely over the next five to seven days. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know online, through our app, and on television. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.