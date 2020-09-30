First Alert for sunshine and low humidity!

TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet for now, but we will continue to monitor the western Caribbean over the next five days. Models continue to show high moisture content and lowering pressure in this area as we head into the weekend. Whatever forms will likely be a slow process with very little movement. Long range forecasts hint that something could develop and impact the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend and into early next week. With high pressure and cool conditions occurring across the Southeast, a threat for tropical mischief along the Gulf Coast appears unlikely over the next five to seven days. If anything changes in the forecast, we will let you know online, through our app, and on television. Hurricane season officially ends on November 30th.