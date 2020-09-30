Coosa Christian football holds baptism ceremony for 13 players at practice

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Coosa Christian Football Coach Mark O’Bryant took over the program in August, and Tuesday’s practice is one he said he’ll never forget.
“Since I’ve been coaching, I started something called ‘preacher of the week’ where we bring in a preacher from the surrounding area and preach the Gospel,” O’Bryant said.
For three weeks, Scott Wright from Lighthouse Baptist Church in Gadsden spoke to the team about the Gospel and baptism.
“The first week, we had eight players come to know the Lord, and the second week, we had five more. So when I brought Scott back for the third week, he talked about baptism and all 13 players stood up,” O’Bryant said.
So Tuesday after practice, O’Bryant said they took the ice bath tub and invited the players parents and held a baptism ceremony.
“It was a real emotional time. We’re a Christian school and to see these players want to get baptized and dedicate their lives to the Lord is inspiring,” said O’Bryant.
Coosa Christian is 2-4 on the season and has a bye week this Friday.
