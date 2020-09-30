Check out the Harvest Moon and Mars in October

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We get the opportunity to see two full moons during the month of October!
The first of the two full moons will occur on October 1. We call this the Harvest Moon because it occurs closet to the autumnal equinox. You won’t miss the bright light from the moon thanks to a clear sky. With dry air in place, it will be chilly as temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s for the next several days.
If you look east in the night sky after sunset, you can also spot the full moon and see the planet Mars. Mars will be located just north of the moon on October 2nd. It will be red and bright.
We will be able to see our second full moon of the month on Halloween. When we see two full moons in one month, the second moon is considered a “Blue Moon”. The moon isn’t blue, but a rare treat to see twice in one calendar month. The last time we saw a “Blue Moon” that fits this definition occurred on March 31, 2018.
Enjoy the Harvest Moon and the planet Mars Thursday and Friday night!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.