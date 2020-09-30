Birmingham Crossplex issues new safety restrictions as city opens art, cultural and sporting facilities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Crossplex will open October 1st for the first time since March, as the city begins to open up other art, cultural and sporting facilities.
“The City of Birmingham’s art, cultural and sporting facilities, which have been closed since March because of COVID-19, have reopened or will reopen soon," Birmingham Mayor’s Office Chanda Temple said. “Visitors are required to wear a face covering at the listed facilities. Hand sanitizer or hand sanitizing stations will be located at all venues. All water fountains remain off at City facilities to help prevent the spread of the virus. Hours have been reduced to allow for deep cleaning.”
“We know it is going to be some changes," Crossplex interim director Michael Moore said. “It may be some challenges, but we feel the things that we have in place, once the competition gets started, they will be alright. “We will have obviously facial coverings; we will have additional sanitizing areas for our patrons as they come through.”
Moore said the facility can hold up to five thousand people, but for now, no more than 25% will be allowed in.
“For our Crossplex side, our track side, it’s about 900 people," Moore said. “On our other side, it’s about 5,000 total, so it’s about 1250 in terms of 25% capacity.”
Moore said all tickets will be sold online to help control capacity and fans are asked to distance in the stands and in between games.
“We will break for an hour, we will get everybody out of the building, and we will make sure we sanitize not only the courts, but the stands as well," Moore said.
Moore said the facility will be taking the temperature of every team and selling concessions.
“Having fall sports open up at our facility definitely gives you a sense of normalcy again," Moore said.
Moore said the capacity limit will be in place until the end of the year and then re-evaluated.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.