B’ham City Council approves 2021 budget after 5-hour meeting filled with debate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a 6-3 vote, the Birmingham City Council adopted Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 budget Tuesday night.
The meeting started at 5:30 p.m. and chugged along past 10 p.m. as the council toiled over whether to delay the vote, amend the proposal and how the budget would impact the community.
Woodfin submitted the $412 million budget on August 18. It had a projected $63 million shortfall, which the mayor said was due to decreased business tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from the Woodfin’s office, “The impact of COVID-19 on the economy created a $17 million loss in revenue for the final three months of [the] Fiscal Year 2020. These losses were due to lower revenue from sales tax, use tax, occupational tax, lodging tax and business licenses. Combined, the revenue from these taxes and fees make up 81% of the city’s revenue. Due to the current economic situation and monthly analysis, it is projected the city will see a $63 million shortfall for [the] Fiscal Year 2021 – about 15% lower than the previous budget.”
As a result of the deficit, 158 library employees were furloughed, city recreation centers would operate on reduced schedules and $1 million would be pulled from Birmingham City Schools.
Out of more than a dozen speakers during public comment, no one spoke in favor of the budget being approved and several called for the vote to be delayed.
One of the speakers, Robert Burton complained the budget was not for the people.
“This budget is for the financiers of this city,” he said.
Councilor Clinton Woods presented a motion to delay the budget vote by a week but the motion failed 5-4; with Woods, Smitherman, Hoyt, and Abbot in favor of the delay.
Councilman Steven Hoyt accused other counselors of cutting deals for a favorable vote for the budget. He didn’t call any names or present evidence of that claim.
Councilor Smitherman originally presented 14 amendments that would reallocate money from items like travel and training to libraries and schools. The amendments were whittled down to 12 but all failed to gain enough votes to pass. Smitherman criticized the lack of public input the council allowed during budget considerations.
Mayor Woodfin thanked the council for approving the budget but said he was not completely happy.
“There’s nothing to be pleased about with a $63 million budget shortfall. The heaviest of it all is having to furlough some of our employees,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said the furloughs of full-time employees would be temporary, even though his initial proposal used the term “indefinitely.”
“There’s no intent to move from furlough to termination at all. My intent is to go from furlough back to these full-time employees going back to their jobs,” Woodfin said.
Mayor Woodfin added that he hoped to have employees back to work before June 2021.
Woodfin said the budget does continue to provide critical services such as trash pick-up, fire and police protection, infrastructure and maintains the administration’s commitment to neighborhood revitalization.
The city would also continue to contribute to the pension fund.
“In order to make our pension close to being solvent, last year we put in $24 million, this year we put in $28 million… If I would’ve taken that [extra] $4 million and kept people from being furloughed… that would not be financially responsible and it would not be fair to any employee,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin dismissed personal attacks made by some community members and councilors; instead, he said he would shift all energy to generating new revenue for the city.
“If we can find revenue, that will help us bring our employees back faster,” Woodfin said. “This is temporary. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t believe it,”
