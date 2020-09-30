B’ham City Council approves 2021 budget after 5-hour meeting filled with debate

According to a press release from the Woodfin’s office, “The impact of COVID-19 on the economy created a $17 million loss in revenue for the final three months of [the] Fiscal Year 2020. These losses were due to lower revenue from sales tax, use tax, occupational tax, lodging tax and business licenses. Combined, the revenue from these taxes and fees make up 81% of the city’s revenue. Due to the current economic situation and monthly analysis, it is projected the city will see a $63 million shortfall for [the] Fiscal Year 2021 – about 15% lower than the previous budget.”