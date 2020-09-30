Bessemer man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 28-year-old Bessemer man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one-count of transportation of child pornography and one-count of possession of child pornography.
Michael Lawrence Garcia-Torres faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, supervised release of at least five years and up to life, and a fine up to $250,000 on each count. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
According to the plea agreement, between September 2017 and February 2018, Garcia-Torres uploaded 405 images and 19 videos of child pornography to a Dropbox account. He also possessed 1,295 images and 85 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.
