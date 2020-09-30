Behind the Front: J-P answers your questions

Find out how much you know as WBRC Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice tackles some surprisingly in-depth weather questions from listeners on this week’s episode.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.