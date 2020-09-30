Altoona man arrested for child sex abuse

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Altoona man was arrested last Tuesday for sex abuse of a child, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
Police say 60-year-old Edward Michael Flournoy is charged with sex abuse of a child less than 12.
The victim was 5 years old at time of the abuse.
The abuse was initially reported to Chief Doran of Altoona Police, who worked with Etowah County Investigations, James M. Barrie Center for Children, and the Etowah County Department of Human Resources on the investigation of the case. This was an ongoing case since May 2019, and was ultimately turned over to a grand jury, which resulted in the arrest of Flournoy.
Flournoy is being held on a $50,000 cash bond with the conditions of no contact with the victim or the family, and no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.
