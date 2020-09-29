18-year-old woman rescued during prostitution investigation in Homewood; 1 arrest made

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood authorities rescued an 18-year-old woman during a prostitution investigation.
The Homewood Police Vice/Narcotics Unit developed information on a possible human trafficking operation at a hotel in the Oxmoor Road area.
The teenager was located and taken to a hospital where she was put in contact with a local victim’s advocacy group for further assistance.
Diashe Grant, 20, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prostitution.
She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond. The FBI helped in the follow up portion of this investigation.
A Human Trafficking investigation involving Grant is still ongoing at this time.
