18-year-old woman rescued during prostitution investigation in Homewood; 1 arrest made
Diashe Grant, 20, Birmingham, was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution First Degree. (Source: Homewood Police Dept.)
By WBRC Staff | September 29, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 10:26 AM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood authorities rescued an 18-year-old woman during a prostitution investigation.

The Homewood Police Vice/Narcotics Unit developed information on a possible human trafficking operation at a hotel in the Oxmoor Road area.

The teenager was located and taken to a hospital where she was put in contact with a local victim’s advocacy group for further assistance.

Diashe Grant, 20, of Birmingham, was arrested and charged with first-degree promoting prostitution.

She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond. The FBI helped in the follow up portion of this investigation.

A Human Trafficking investigation involving Grant is still ongoing at this time.

