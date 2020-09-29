What will game day look like in Tuscaloosa this weekend?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you are probably not going to hear the roar like you normally do from Bryant-Denny Stadium this weekend as the Tide takes on Texas A&M.
The stadium will only be at 20% capacity with fans wearing face masks. Before entering the stadium, fans will be required to conduct a COVID-19-related self-assessment.
The university says if you have any symptoms, like a fever over 100 degrees or shortness of breath symptoms, then you will not be allowed to enter Bryant-Denny. If you’ve been in close contact with anyone diagnosed or under investigation for COVID, the university is asking you to do not try and enter the stadium.
UA isn’t allowing tailgating on campus for the 2020 season.
“I believe there’s some concerns about some tailgating that may pop up outside of campus,” said Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner.
We’re told city officials will be keeping a close eye on that and making sure bars stay in line with the current health orders.
“I believe we’ve done a great job with enforcement. We can’t stay there all night at each establishment, but we will pay close attention especially to capacity,” Tyner said.
The city is also going to pay close attention to crowd flows, parking, traffic patterns and where people go after the game. Officials will use that information to build a game plan for the rest of the season.
UA officials are expected to talk more about the game day experience this week. You can find out more information here.
