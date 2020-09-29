WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Ohatchee at Piedmont
Hillcrest at Northridge
Gadsden City at Tuscaloosa County
Vestavia at Thompson
Chilton Co. at Helena
Fairfield at Pleasant Grove
Jasper at Minor
Briarwood at Shades Valley
J.O. at Clay-Chalkville
Winfield at Vinemont
Etowah at Good Hope
Glencoe at Walter Wellborn
Hokes Bluff at Weaver
Spain Park at Oak Mountain
Homewood at Huffman
Hoover at Hewitt
