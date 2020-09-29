WBRC Sideline: Week 6 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games -- except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Ohatchee at Piedmont

Hillcrest at Northridge

Gadsden City at Tuscaloosa County

Vestavia at Thompson

Chilton Co. at Helena

Fairfield at Pleasant Grove

Jasper at Minor

Briarwood at Shades Valley

J.O. at Clay-Chalkville

Winfield at Vinemont

Etowah at Good Hope

Glencoe at Walter Wellborn

Hokes Bluff at Weaver

Spain Park at Oak Mountain

Homewood at Huffman

Hoover at Hewitt

