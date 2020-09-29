Ticket capacity reached for YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Sunday

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Superspeedway officials said the socially-distanced grandstand and tower ticket capacity has been reached for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.
There are still a very limited number of camping spaces available for purchase in the infield. You have to have a self-contained RV for those spaces.
The YellaWood 500 is the second race (of three) in the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Playoffs and is scheduled for a 1 p.m. CDT start.
Saturday’s slate includes the Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, which is set to go off at Noon CDT. It will be followed by the Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT.
“When we hosted a limited number of fans back to the track in June here we knew that it came with great responsibility,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. "It was a tremendous honor then to be one of the first sports facilities to host fans once the pandemic started, and it’s just as big of an honor now as we host our fans for the NASCAR Playoffs.
"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, along with our community and state leaders for having the confidence in us to create an entertaining and safe experience for our fans, our partners and the entire NASCAR family. We are so thankful, too, for all the effort of our frontline workers. For those fans who won’t be able to join us, we encourage them to enjoy the YellaWood 500, the Ag-Pro 300 and Chevy Silverado 250 via our broadcast partners' NBC, NBCSN, FS1 and MRN Radio. "
All guests who attend will be screened before entering the facility, required to wear face coverings and maintain six-feet of social distancing throughout the venue. For all safety protocols and rules, click here.
The YellaWood 500 will be the final race at Talladega Superspeedway for seven-time NASCAR Champion and two-time Talladega winner Jimmie Johnson, as well as a great friend of the track – Brendan Gaughan.
The full schedule for Oct. 3-4 Playoff Weekend for Talladega Superspeedway includes:
- Sat, Oct. 3 – Chevy Silverado 250 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at 12:00 p.m. CDT (FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 94 laps
- Sat, Oct. 3 – Ag-Pro 300 at TALLADEGA NASCAR Xfinity Series at 3:30 p.m. CDT (NBCSN, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 113 laps
- Sun, Oct. 4 – YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series at 1:00 p.m. CDT (NBC, SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 & MRN); 188 laps
For information on Talladega Superspeedway, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.
