Ticket capacity reached for YellaWood 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race Sunday

"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, along with our community and state leaders for having the confidence in us to create an entertaining and safe experience for our fans, our partners and the entire NASCAR family. We are so thankful, too, for all the effort of our frontline workers. For those fans who won’t be able to join us, we encourage them to enjoy the YellaWood 500, the Ag-Pro 300 and Chevy Silverado 250 via our broadcast partners' NBC, NBCSN, FS1 and MRN Radio. "