Sylacauga High School homecoming football game canceled over COVID-19 cases

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga High School’s Friday night Homecoming football game against Elmore County has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at Elmore County.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Any tickets purchased in advance for the October 2 game will be honored for the October 16 home game against Talladega.
All other Homecoming activities will continue throughout the week. The introduction of the Homecoming Court and crowning of Miss Homecoming will take place Thursday night, October 1 at the community pep rally at Legion Stadium.
The event begins at 6:30 p.m.
Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Jon Segars said, “While we are disappointed that our students do not get to perform this Friday night, we appreciate Elmore County looking out for the health and welfare of everyone. We wish them the best for the rest of the season. Sylacauga schools will continue to celebrate Homecoming activities this week with Aggie Pride.”
