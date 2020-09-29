Safety precautions in place for upcoming runoff elections

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Various municipal runoff elections are a week away on October 6. Local election officials say just like last time, safety precautions will be in place due to the pandemic.
Homewood’s city clerk says if you plan to vote in person then you’ll find plenty of hand sanitizer. Even though you aren’t required to wear a face mask, you are encouraged to when voting in person. At each polling location, voters will receive a stylus pen to vote so they won’t have to touch any screens.
Due to COVID-19, all registered voters in Alabama can vote absentee. Homewood tells us they’re making that process easy. They’ll have everything you need once to arrive early to vote.
“We’ll give you the ballot. You can vote in a secure place. We give you a sanitized glue stick. You can seal it in your secrecy envelope, give it to us. We hold it in our vault until the election,” Melody Salter, Homewood’s City Clerk said.
October 1 is the last day to apply for a regular absentee ballot for the October 6 runoff election. Salter tells us if you like, you will not even have to get out of your car to absentee vote. They will come to you with everything you need.
