Principal: Faculty at John Jones Elementary worked hard for National Blue Ribbon honor

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A school in Etowah County received a special honor for the second time in its history.
John Jones Elementary School in Rainbow City was among 367 schools across the country to be named as National Blue Ribbon Schools by US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
It was one of many schools nominated by state superintendent Eric Mackey and had to be among the top 15% of performers in the state.
The school was also named in 2001 when Blue Ribbon school were nominated under different criteria, raising the bar for its reputation.
“It was very secretive. We, we couldn’t tell anyone we’d been nominated so we were working behind the scenes, doing a lot of stuff back in the spring that nobody knew we were even doing. It was, it was a lot of hard work that has really paid off,” said principal Tanya Clark.
Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby says the honor validates the work of the school’s hard working faculty.
Three other schools in the state were also named this year, including Cleburne County Elementary School in Heflin.
