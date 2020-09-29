New Homewood hotel expected to open in January

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A new luxury hotel in downtown Homewood is expected to open by January of 2021.
The Valley Hotel will have 129 rooms, an upscale chef-driven restaurant, a signature cafe and more than 7,000 square feet of meetings and event space.
“With its beautiful landscape, burgeoning art and creative scene and charming, tight-knit community, Homewood is one of the best places to visit,” said Danny Hiatt, regional director and general manager at The Valley Hotel. “Our team is looking forward to opening our doors in this city and offering a sophisticated, yet comfortable place to stay and dine, while guests explore the unique area that’s just outside their room doors.”
