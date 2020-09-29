Miles College sees 40% increase in enrollment during pandemic

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College is reversing the decrease in enrollment trend and right in the middle of a pandemic.
They saw a 40% increase in first-time freshman students for the 2020-2021 academic year.
That’s the largest freshman class Miles College has had in five years.
The college said they believe the increase in enrollment is a combination of things, including implementing a seamless enrollment process.
“We are offering academic programs that are of interest to prospective students and making sure that our scholarship offerings are attractive to prospective students,” said Michael Johnson, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “So I think you’re seeing all of those things coming into play when we are looking at some of the results from the previous enrollment cycle.”
Miles College is accepting applications online right now and they’re offering in-person and online classes.
