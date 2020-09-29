JeffCo leaders working to prevent food box giveaways from ending temporarily

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of food boxes meant to help families impacted by the pandemic in Jefferson County may not make it to the people who need it.
Previously, multiple suppliers made sure Jefferson County had enough food for everyone the massive job is now being handled by one company and the sites where the food is given out will also likely change.
Farmers to Families Food Box Program is a $4 billion initiative by the USDA that started in May 2020.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said the process of distributing the food in Jefferson County got crowded.
“There became more points of contact within the community and they became competing points of contact. So we’re setting back and reassessing,” said Stephens.
That reassessment involved changing vendors.
According to USDA data, Produce Alliance, LLC, out of Illinois, is the only supplier that as of the time this article was written, would service Jefferson County.
Stephens said although the contract had not been finalized, the program was too important to let it lapse.
“The feeding program will continue, to my knowledge, it is just in transition right now,” said Stephens.
