Gadsden man arrested for child pornography
By WBRC Staff | September 29, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated September 29 at 9:31 AM

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man has been arrested for possession of child pornography thanks to a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children. (ICAC)

Roger Hill was arrested on September 24. With the help of Rainbow City police Etowah County authorities were able to execute a search warrant on Hill’s home.

He was found to have in his possession over 600 photos and videos of child pornography on just one of his devices, according to a news release.

Hill was taken into custody and booked into the Etowah county Detention Center.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 cash bond.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected at a later time.

