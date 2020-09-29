Gadsden man arrested for child pornography

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Gadsden man has been arrested for possession of child pornography thanks to a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children. (ICAC)
Roger Hill was arrested on September 24. With the help of Rainbow City police Etowah County authorities were able to execute a search warrant on Hill’s home.
He was found to have in his possession over 600 photos and videos of child pornography on just one of his devices, according to a news release.
Hill was taken into custody and booked into the Etowah county Detention Center.
He is currently being held on a $200,000 cash bond.
The investigation is still ongoing and more charges are expected at a later time.
